Exclusive | JNPT could pay Rs 5,000 crore for Air India building

If all goes as planned, the Narendra Modi-led government could fetch as much as Rs 5,000 crore from the sale of Air India’s Nariman Point building to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) by the end of the year.

Sources close to the development said that discussions are “on track” to sell the 23-storey building to JNPT and that the sale will be finalised “by the winter session of the parliament”, which usually starts in the second half of December.

“JNPT is planning to pay about Rs 5,000 crore for the building,” a source said.

The source revealed that discussions between ministry of shipping and ministry of civil aviation began around three weeks back and that the civil aviation ministry had approached the shipping ministry to ask “if they were interested in buying the building”.

“But the things will go through after winter session… As Air India didn’t get any buyers, the government is looking at a three month cooling off period, before they start the process again,” the source added.

The deadline to invite expression of interest from potential buyers expired on May 31. The period saw no E-o-I coming forward. While the divestment of Air India, has now been, put on hold after the dismal response, Centre has initiated the process to sell individual properties of the carrier.

Interim finance minister, Piyush Goyal, said on Wednesday that discussions between union aviation minister, Suresh Prabhu; shipping minister, Nitin Gadkari; minister of state for aviation, Jayant Sinha; and Air India chairman and managing director, Pradeep Singh Kharola to “discuss divestment modalties”.

“It’s not a good time to divest Air India,” Goyal said.

Last week, news agency PTI reported that government has roped in JNPT to pull the state-run carrier out of over Rs 50,000 crore debt. The building, in which six floors are owned by Air India, was once the headquarters of the national carrier and is among its prime properties. The HQ was vacated in February 2013 as a part of its asset monetisation plan.

Gadkari confirmed the development on Monday and said that the move was to “keep the ownership with the government”.

“I told them (civil aviation ministry), you decide the priceand I will ask JNPT to buy it. The building should remain with the government. Both the secretaries will sit together and decide the value and we will pay for it," Gadkari said.

The shipping minister, however, said that the building would continue to be called 'Air India' with the carrier's emblem, even after the buy-out.

Moneycontrol has learnt that JNPT will lease out the property as “corporate lease rental” and will recover the invested money.

“It is like a property investment and not an outright purchase of Air India,” said a source.

Sources said that JNPT was selected because it has generated profits over the years and “is in surplus”.

“There is nothing common in the two areas except that both have government ownership,” another source added.

JNPT at Navi Mumbai, formerly known as the NhavaSheva Port, is India’s biggest container port. It handles around 55 percent of the container cargo in the country and has annual profit worth Rs 1,300 crore. It handled 66 million tonnes of container cargo in 2017-18.

Media reports, however, suggest that the move has been “vehemently opposed” by a section of people within the airline as they believe that the property is a “cash cow”.

Centre expects to generate finance from the carrier by auctioning its properties as part of the asset monetisation programme.

The civil aviation ministry had informed the Lok Sabha, in March that the airline mopped up Rs 543.03 crore from monetisation of its assets in prime locations such as Mumbai and Chennai.

The monetisation included sale of six flats at Sterling apartment, Mumbai, to the State Bank of India with each of these flats fetching Rs 22 crore, the ministry said in its statement.

According to government data, Air India collected Rs 291 crore as lease rental from the Air India building at Nariman Point, Mumbai, between 2012-13 and January 2018.