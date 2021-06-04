Exclusive Interview | This once-in-a-century public health shock has no playbook to follow, says Axis Bank Chief Economist Saugata Bhattacharya

Saugata Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President - Business and Economic Research & Chief Economist, Axis Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 4 announced a status quo in its key lending rate at 4 percent and downgraded its FY22 economic growth forecast to 9.5 percent after a three-day, bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

The decision came on the expected lines.

Additionally, the RBI announced a series of liquidity measures including an on-tap liquidity window for contact-intensive sectors. From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the RBI has announced a series of measures to guard the economy and keep the liquidity conditions comfortable for financial system.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Saugata Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President - Business and Economic Research & Chief Economist, Axis Bank spoke on a range of issues including the central bank’s tough fight ahead to keep the growth-inflation trade-off under control:

Edited Excerpts:

Do the GDP growth estimates for FY22 now look more realistic?

RBI’s earlier 10.5 percent FY22 GDP growth forecast had already been quite conservative and at the lower end of economists’ and analysts’ forecasts. The current lowering to 9.5 percent is now more in line with analysts’ post second wave of forecasts. Please note that this is an evolving analysis based on the reductions in infections and easing of lockdowns.

What are the risks?

Predominantly, these relate to the incidence of a third infections wave, and the resulting need for further lockdowns. Given the rising availability of vaccines, these risks are coming down. Also, a combination of high commodities prices, domestic inflation and earlier than expected normalisation of easy monetary policy by global centrals banks can require an early response from MPC and RBI, which can slow down growth recovery momentum.

Do you think RBI should begin unwinding now on the easy liquidity stance?

Given the above forecasts of growth slowdown and resulting loss of incomes, it is important to keep interest rates, particularly lending rates, at reasonably low levels. There are indeed some risks of the current surplus liquidity levels adding to inflationary pressures and unanchored inflation expectations. However, given the likely magnitude and prolonging of weak demand, the benefit of the ample system liquidity far outweigh the risks. However, RBI has shown exceptional ability to anticipate emerging risks, and can calibrate liquidity levels to manage these risks as needed.

Do you think inflation will surprise on the upside this year? Kindly explain.

There is a risk of CPI inflation pushing up higher than RBI’s forecast of 5.1 percent, due to the factors mentioned above, especially high crude prices. However, we think, as the RBI statement emphasises, that the risks are balanced, with the prospects of a normal monsoon keeping food prices in check, and a lack of a sharp increase in aggregate demand coupled with gradually normalising supply dislocations keeping CPI items under controls.

RBI has aggressively focused on liquidity enabling measures. Your view?

RBI’s response since March 2020 has been exceptionally dynamic and proactive, using large surplus system liquidity levels as a significant instrument to anchor short term rates at low levels. This is in line with the response of all major global central banks.

Is the RBI forward guidance losing its credibility?

On the contrary, RBI and MPC’s forward guidance are being even more closely parsed and tracked. RBI had, in its April ’21 review, shifted from a time dependent to a state dependent forward guidance. In today’s statement, it has augmented its commitment to “continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth …”, adding “revival” to its April statement of sustaining growth. For good measure, the statement also added the willingness to “continue to use all instruments at its command”.

Do you think the fiscal response is adequate to complement RBI measures?

A large fiscal counter-cyclical response is certainly warranted to partially offset the economic losses resulting from the second set of lockdowns. The Govt has also demonstrated its willingness to increase the fiscal stimulus both in FY21 and the budgeted expenditures for FY22. As to the timing, the Govt has the kind of data and insights into the nature of the economic scarring from the disruption in economic activity, which will enable to craft a stimulus response better than analysts. We think a large targeted expenditure boost is likely once the restrictions start being relaxed.

How do you assess Shaktikanta Das performance as RBI Governor so far?

Governor Das and his RBI team have been exceptionally innovative and dynamic in anticipating and responding to the evolving economic and market risks, and have had a large role in incentivising credit, maintaining stability in financial and credit markets. This flexibility of response is remarkable, given that this once-in-a-century public health shock has no playbook to follow.