Exclusive Interview | SVB crisis not a systemic risk in the US, unlikely to impact India, says former RBI Deputy Governor Shyamala Gopinath

Jinit Parmar
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Gopinath said the RBI’s rate decisions will be based on the MPC’s assessment of the domestic macroeconomic situation and the SVB episode is unlikely to play a role

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has sent shock waves through financial markets across the world. The Indian stock market too experienced a heavy selloff that analysts linked to the US banking crisis.

SVB was shut down by regulators and its assets have been seized, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10 after the bank faced a major financial crisis. The closure order was issued by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which also named FDIC as the receiver.

The still-unfolding US banking crisis is unlikely to evolve into a systemic crisis and has been largely contained by the timely action taken by the US Federal reserve, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shyamala Gopinath said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontyrol on March 15.

Also, the crisis will not have a domino effect on India, Gopinath said. Gopinath added that the Monetary Policy Committee’s rate decisions will be largely guided by domestic economic factors, mainly persistently high inflation. Edited excerpts: