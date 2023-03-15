Exclusive Interview | SVB crisis not a systemic risk in the US, unlikely to impact India, says former RBI Deputy Governor Shyamala Gopinath

SVB crisis not a systemic risk in US, unlikely to impact India

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has sent shock waves through financial markets across the world. The Indian stock market too experienced a heavy selloff that analysts linked to the US banking crisis.

SVB was shut down by regulators and its assets have been seized, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10 after the bank faced a major financial crisis. The closure order was issued by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which also named FDIC as the receiver.

The still-unfolding US banking crisis is unlikely to evolve into a systemic crisis and has been largely contained by the timely action taken by the US Federal reserve, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shyamala Gopinath said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontyrol on March 15.

Also, the crisis will not have a domino effect on India, Gopinath said. Gopinath added that the Monetary Policy Committee’s rate decisions will be largely guided by domestic economic factors, mainly persistently high inflation. Edited excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the SVB financial crisis in the US?

While the specific circumstances which led to these developments in SVB will get clearer going forward, some of the commentaries have brought out the idiosyncratic nature of the issue. The bank had a large deposit base and nearly 57 percent investments US treasuries and mortgage securities. In 2021, the deposits rose 86 percent which exposed the bank to duration risk, which curiously it left unhedged. Further, in an attempt to rebalance the portfolio for higher margins, the bank sold a significant chunk of the bond portfolio at a loss, which was the immediate trigger. We must also not forget the role of instant banking in accentuating the run. The response time to manage such a run has become incredibly short.

Do you think this could lead to consolidation of smaller banks at a global level?

At this point, the quick action by the US authorities has contained any broader systemic fallout, though there is bound to be some impact. There will be lessons to be learnt for individual institutions out of this. One can see that the situation is evolving. The boards of all banks will be closely monitoring the business models, adopting a more cautious policy if there are some deficiencies in their systems. The measures taken by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was to shore up wavering confidence in the banking system and stop the deposit panic.

What is the likelihood of contagion post-SVB’s collapse?

Given the size of the SVB, one does not see their collapse as a systemic risk for the US financial sector. Larger banks are more diversified and are subject to more intensive supervision. They are also well capitalized and the focus on risk management is much greater. Measures announced by the Fed, particularly the lending facility, will help in raising liquidity if required.

Will we see a domino effect on other banks?

There is unlikely to be a domino effect on the banking sector. While the SVB crisis has raised concerns around financial stability, measures announced by the Fed are likely to limit any significant contagion.

There is a perception that post-SVB, the US Fed may go slow on the rate hike front. Your views?

There is an expectation that the Fed may hold the rates steady in March due to financial stability concerns stemming from the bank’s collapse. Given that the Fed has already announced measures to address deposit panic and it has other tools in place to deal with financial stability concerns, the Fed rate decision making is likely to be determined by inflation and labour market trends.

At a broader level, what should be the MPC’s focus at this point? Do you think SVB will be a factor?

As the RBI governor mentioned, the focus will be on keeping inflation expectations anchored and break the persistence of core inflation. RBI's rate decisions will be based on the MPC’s assessment of the domestic macroeconomic situation, which does not seem to have been directly affected by this episode.

Do Indian banks face potential problems due to the SVB crisis?

As far as the Indian banking sector is concerned, the SVB crisis as such will not affect the banking sector. However, the developments, particularly the regulatory response, could have broader implications and lead to a rethink of the regulatory approach if the protection of all uninsured depositors is perceived to be the new normal.