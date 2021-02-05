Exclusive interview | HDFC Bank doesn’t expect wholesale NPAs to deviate from past trend, says wholesale banking head

Rahul Shukla, Rahul Shukla, HDFC Bank’s Group Head of corporate banking.

COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges to the Indian banking sector. As a precautionary step, most banks have hiked their provisions on COVID-19 to guard against a likely spike in bad loans. Lenders are also extremely cautious in choosing borrowers to avoid fresh slippages.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private lender, said it did not expect the NPAs (non-performing assets) in its wholesale division to worsen. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Rahul Shukla, HDFC Bank’s Group Head, Wholesale Banking, said he doesn’t expect “a lot of bad news coming” in the industry.

In a freewheeling chat, Shukla also spoke on a range of issues including the idea of proposed Bad Bank, the trend in bad loans, the bank’s outlook on wholesale NPAs, and his views on the 2021 Union Budget.

Edited excerpts:

What is HDFC Bank's wholesale loan strategy going forward?

Banks shying away from large corporate loans and companies moving to money markets for funds will be the norm henceforth?

It is our core belief that the extension of credit leads to progress, growth and poverty alleviation. It has to be kept in mind that credit extension needs to be done within the approved framework of each bank/institution and prudential guidelines. India remains an under-served market in banking service and credit extension. Credit penetration is low. We look at extending credit where needed, with a deeper penetration into the semi-urban and rural markets. In our country, with enormous potential, it may be better to look at responsible growth rather than operate within artificial barriers. A combination of retail and wholesale business strategy has served the bank well in delivering sustainable growth rates.

Banks have not shied away from lending. If you look at our advances growth rates, that itself is one indication. The recent tepid growth rate in bank credit in the system has to be seen in the following context. There has been a move towards deleveraging by large corporates. Secondly, the pandemic did reduce credit needs temporarily, and third, the ample liquidity has pushed corporates towards accessing CP (commercial paper) and bond markets. Banks have participated in many cases by increasing their investment book thereby continuing credit flow to corporates. To the extent possible within the constraints of liquidity and capital availability and risk appetite, the banking sector has been a stabilising force during the pandemic by remaining devoted to serving the nation.

Our bank has continued to serve micro, small, and medium enterprises and is today the largest private-sector MSME bank. India is a nation not only of a few thousand corporates but has around 60 million small enterprises spread across 730 districts which keep the wheels of enterprise running thereby creating jobs. Digitisation, formalisation and in-house as well as third party data analytics have transformed the sector in terms of availability of credit. Formalisation, which began with GST implementation, accelerated during the pandemic. It is the formalised economy that has done very well given the scale of the pandemic.

Banking is required to be done on the basis of character of the counterparty, capacity to service and repay debt, and collateral structure. If followed, the obsession with a rating driven approach to lending is obviated.

What is the trend seen on corporate loan restructuring requests at HDFC Bank?

I don’t see large scale requests on wholesale banking for COVID resolution. As mentioned before, thematically, large and small corporates have focused on remaining liquid, cutting unneeded capital expenditure plans, and reducing costs - including financial costs. As a result, corporate balance sheets have continued to repair and become stronger.

It must be said that the liquidity and interest rate management has supported the corporate, banking and para-banking segments. The 20 percent ECLGS scheme was timely and helpful in supporting small firms – the factory and jobs engine of the country. Other than these two signature moves, Atmanirbhar packages announced by the finance minister have kept the setup of commerce in the country in a reasonably good shape, from where we are now looking at the next fiscal year with optimism.

What is the outlook on NPAs in the wholesale division going ahead?

I do not expect NPAs in the wholesale banking segment in the bank to deviate from our past performance trends. I also do not expect a lot of bad news coming in the industry. Banks have been reasonably prudent in their approach towards lending. There is an enormous focus on governance. Tight regulatory framework, increased supervision as well as board oversight have had a very positive impact.

What is your assessment on Union Budget 2021?

The budget presented by the finance minister reflects the confidence in New India. It is bold and ambitious and bets on growth, a clear move away from survival to revival. The finance minister has kept it very simple by providing a very gradual five-year fiscal consolidation glidepath, changing the nature of spending towards non-inflationary gross-fixed capital formation and in spelling out long-term framework for funding infrastructure.

We believe the next couple of quarters will continue to benefit from consumption revival and public sector capital expenditure. I expect private sector capex revival towards the second half of the coming fiscal year. In our economic history, this budget will go down as one of the boldest in terms of its bet on growth and reforms.

Is a bad bank, one of the key proposals, a good idea?

I spent a lot of time in far-east in my career. If we look at China and what was done in the banking sector around the turn of the century, very simplistically, bad loans to the tune of $50 billion were taken out into holding companies, thereby improving valuation and creating strengthened balance sheets in the listed vehicle. Followed by raising capital of the order of 3x from international capital markets. So, the concept is very good and it is good that the proposed bad bank is not being funded by public money. If you also see from the experience of Citi Holdings - an internal bad bank – created under the leadership of Vikram Pandit after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, it is a very good idea if executed well.

The Budget talks about a DFI concept.

A large number of strong banks, not hobbled by bad loans, is a very positive move for the economy. We have to see the execution next steps.

First of all, the NIP envisages 7,400 projects over 2020-25 aggregating an outlay in excess of Rs 100 lakh crore. This entails a funding requirement in excess of Rs 20 lakh crore per year. Money is available with banks, insurance companies, pension funds, mutual funds and internationally as well. However, infrastructure projects require support in terms of making them bankable. The creation of a DFI will be supportive in that direction and create a multiplier effect for infrastructure financing. DFI will be able to provide risk capital as well as extend guarantees.

Beyond the specifics, infra spending is to achieve something. We are moving towards the prime minister’s dream of a $5 trillion Indian economy. That will require the banking sector to double from the current Rs 200 lakh crore. That will require us to tap savings internationally. The sustained effort being made by the government towards ratings stability and inclusion in global bond indices will strengthen the institutional framework underpinning growth outcomes.