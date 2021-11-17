business Exclusive | If our portfolio companies perform, market will reward them: SoftBank Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has actively invested over $10 billion in Indian new-age companies, and is set for bumper returns with two of its large portfolio companies Policybazaar & Paytm rolling out their IPO. Nisha Poddar caught up with Munish Varma to gauge the SoftBank’s 2.0 India strategy.