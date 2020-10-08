Exclusive | Here's what American Express and SBI Card alliance will offer to consumers in India

Indian consumers can expect an exclusive range of benefits as SBI Card joins hands with American Express.

The partnership between the country’s largest credit card issuer and the global player Amex will strengthen their diversified portfolios, apart from offering a powerful mix of premium services to Indian consumers.

Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury speaks to Pierric Beckert, President, American Express Global Network Services, and Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card, to know more about the partnership and what it can offer.