Exclusive | Government not to sell ITC stake, says DIPAM secretary Pandey

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

The government holds a 7.86 percent stake in ITC via the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India

Tuhin Kanta Pandey was among the architects of the Union Budget for fiscal year 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1

The government does not plan to sell its indirectly held stake in ITC at this point, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview on February 14.

“We are currently not selling our stake in ITC. There is nothing on ITC as of now,” Pandey said.

The government holds 974.5 million shares, or a 7.86 percent stake, in ITC via the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). The value of the government’s stake is about Rs 36,457.22 crore, based on the February 13 closing price of Rs 374.10 apiece. The shares have gained very sharply over the past year.

