Exclusive | GoldenPi gets first debt broker licence after new regulations

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 05, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

In November, the regulator had introduced norms for online bond platforms selling listed debt securities

GoldenPi Technologies, a Bengaluru-based fintech company, said it became the first online bond platform provider to receive a debt broker licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after new regulations were introduced in November last year.

“We got the licence on January 4 from SEBI,” Abhijit Roy, cofounder of GoldenPi, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

According to the rules, no person or company can act as an online bond platform provider without a certificate of registration as a stockbroker under the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations.

Roy said all online bond platforms looking to offer corporate bonds should have a licence that will place them under the watch of the market regulator.

“There is a new term – online bond platform provider (OBPP) – which is like a tag or tick mark which needs to be taken from any one of the exchanges or both,” Roy added. “Exchanges are still working on the OBPP guidelines. As soon as these guidelines come out, we will apply for it.”

