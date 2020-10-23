EXCLUSIVE: Fraud-hit Sambandh Finserve’s Director quits; more Board exits, including the CEO, likely

Kuchibhatla Prasad, one of the independent directors of the fraud-hit Sambandh Finserve, has quit late last month, according to two persons familiar with the development.

The exact reason for his resignation is not immediately known. “Prasad has quit,” said one of the persons quoted above.

An email sent to Sambandh Finserve remained unanswered till the time of filing this copy.

Prasad had earlier worked with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in various capacities for three decades before retiring as Chief General Manager. Prior to that, he has worked as a Senior Breeder at USAID and Rockefeller Foundation in developing disease-resistant and high-yield rice varieties, according to Sambandh Finserve.

More resignations likely

A few other Board members are also on the verge of resigning, and the company may remove Deepak Kindo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sambandh, who allegedly fudged the loan books and diverted funds, the persons quoted said.

Prasad’s exit assumes significance in the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into the alleged fraud reported in the company recently.

A letter written by the senior management personnel to the Board of Directors on October 7 alleges that under the “express instructions and directions” of managing director and CEO Deepak Kindo, the management has been cooking the books from financial year 2015-2016. Moneycontrol has a copy of the letter.

Forensic audit on

After the allegations surfaced in a letter written by the Chief Financial Officer and a few other key management executives to the Board early this month, the company has initiated a forensic audit by consultancy firm Ernst & Young. This audit is underway.

On October 15, Moneycontrol reported that Brickwork Ratings has cut the long-term ratings of certain debt instruments of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited (SFPL) to junk after the company defaulted on its commitments to lenders and reported a fraud in September.

According to Brickwork, 34 lending institutions have exposure to Sambandh Finserve, including commercial banks and NBFCs. Total exposure to these lenders stands at Rs 383 crore.

At the end of March 2020, SFPL has total reported assets under management of Rs 461 crore and has a profit after tax of Rs 5.22 crore. It has gross NPAs of 0.67 percent and has a total capital adequacy ratio of 21.5 percent.

Interestingly, the Board of Sambandh is headed by Chairman Livinus Kindo, the father of Deepak Kindo. Other members include Dia Vikas Capital nominee director Saurabh Baroi, BOPA PTE nominee director Niroshani Sawanawadu, SIDBI nominee director Girish Meher, and independent director Vinod Jha.

Secured NBFC-MFI licence in 2013

In 2013, SFPL secured an NBFC-MFI licence from the RBI. NBFC means Non-Banking Financial Company and MFI is Micro Finance Institute.

Its head office is located at Rourkela in Odisha. SFPL offers microfinance loans under both joint liability and self-help group models. SFPL operates through 100 branches in 39 districts across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gujarat.

Section of management writes to Board

According to a letter sent by a section of the management to the company’s Board, the management was allegedly forced to create fake loan accounts for inflating the AUM (assets under management) figures under the direction of MD & CEO Deepak Kindo, and the current credit head.

According to the letter, the actual portfolio as AUM is approximately Rs 140 crore, against the reported figure of Rs 391 crore, as on September 30, 2020.

“The reported AUM is inflated and non-existent. The gap is approximately Rs 251 crore,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by James Raj, Chief Financial Officer of Sambandh, and three other officials, including the internal audit head.

In an interview with Moneycontrol on Thursday, Alok Misra, Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) said that the industry body has written to the company, seeking to participate in the investigations into the alleged financial irregularities.

Sa-Dhan, another industry lobby of microlenders, too, has written to Sambandh seeking details of the allegation.