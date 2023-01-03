 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive | Ex-SBI chief pitches for greater autonomy, professionalism in public sector

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 03, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

Rajnish Kumar's comments assume significance in the backdrop of a prolonged debate on autonomy, especially for public sector banks (PSBs), and the bid to privatise at least some of the state-run lenders

Less than a month away from the Union Budget 2023, former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar has strongly pitched for greater autonomy and professionalism for public sector entities to improve their performance and contribution to the economy.

“Greater autonomy and professionalism in the public sector can increase its contribution in the growth story of India,” Rajnish Kumar told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction. He was replying to a question on critical reforms needed in Budget 2023.

Kumar’s comments assume significance in the backdrop of a prolonged debate on autonomy, especially for public sector banks (PSBs), and the bid to privatise at least some of the state-run lenders. Kumar served as the chairman of India’s largest bank by assets between October 2017 and October 2020.

Merger, but no privatisation

India has 12 state-run banks. The government had kicked off a mega merger plan for PSBs in 2019 and the merger came effective from April 2021. According to this plan, Punjab National Bank (PNB) absorbed Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank.

Similarly, Syndicate Bank merged with Canara Bank, Union Bank of India absorbed both Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. Also, Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank's merger also comes into effect from April 1. Prior to the merger, the number of PSBs was around 21. On the other hand, the privatisation plan of PSBs is on hold due to opposition from trade unions.