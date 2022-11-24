 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive| CBDC settlements will ensure finality, reduce risk in the financial system, says JM Financial's Ajay Manglunia

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

In the long run, the use of CBDC will create an efficient and cheaper currency management system and would eventually enable real-time, cost-effective and seamless integration of cross-border payment systems, Manglunia said.

The introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will create an efficient and cheaper currency management system, said  Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of investment group at JM Financial, in an interview with Moneycontrol. CBDC settlements will ensure finality and reduce risk in the system, he said.

According to him, the domestic bond market is expected to grow at a stable pace with a positive view as inflationary pressure has eased and the rate hike cycle is closer to an end, and credit growth in the Indian banking sector has been good.

In the past few weeks, yields on government securities have moved in a very narrow range of 7.30-7.40%. Currently, the range is 7.2823%. Edited excerpts from the Thursday, 24 November 24, interview:

Why do you think there is a need for public issuance instead of private placement?

When an issuer goes for private placement of debt, the investor class is restricted to a limited base of investors, mostly institutional, thereby subject to various investment regulations/ restrictions and vagaries of institutional capital markets. In public issue of debt, the issuance is targeted towards individual investors in granular ticket sizes, thereby opening up a major and diversified segment of investors.

This is a win-win for both the issuer and retail investors as by way of the public issue route, this untapped category gets unlocked whereby the issuer can mop up incremental funds, while the retail investor gets options beyond FDs (fixed deposits) and mutual funds. This especially makes sense in the current scenario, wherein the rates on these FDs have not kept pace with rising interest rates.