    Exclusive | CAIT to submit report on quick commerce dark stores to govt within 10 days: Sources

    Dark stores are small warehouses which can hold anywhere between 2,000 and 4,000 stock keeping units and are manned by 5-10 workers. They typically cater to quick commerce orders placed by customers in a radius of 2-3 kilometres

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    July 01, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Representatative image

    The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a top Indian traders’ body, is preparing a report on how e-commerce players using dark stores may not be adhering to foreign investment rules, according to sources aware of the developments.

    "There are experts working to draft the report within the next 9 or 10 days. We will then submit our findings to the government," said a person in the know.

    "Soon, we will get to know whether the companies delivering from dark stores are following foreign investment norms or not. At the end of the day, small retailers in the country will suffer if such stores come up in every neighbourhood," he added.

    Operated by e-commerce companies like Zepto, Swiggy, Blinkit (acquired by Zomato), BigBasket and Dunzo, among others, dark stores are the most important components of quick commerce. 

    These are small warehouses which can hold anywhere between 2,000 and 4,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) and manned by 5-10 workers. They cater to online orders placed by customers in a radius of 2-3 kilometres. 

    “While all dark-store operations are handled by outsourced staff, the company owns the tech, defines the processes, and constantly monitors the operations. A typical 2,000 sq. feet dark store needs around 20 people working in a day operating across three shifts to handle around 1,500 orders per day,” explained brokerage firm JM Financial in a note recently.

    “Our interaction with industry experts suggests that the set-up cost per dark store is around $20,000 -30,000 (globally these costs are as high as $100,000, as per Prosus management commentary). Platforms are also required to invest in setting up mother warehouses, which are the backbones of all dark store operations in a particular city,” the note added.

    The dark store model also sees a lot of churn. When demand falls or spikes up in a particular area, companies are quick to shutter or open a new dark store in such neighbourhoods. 

    For instance, after announcing the acquisition of Blinkit recently, Zomato said that the quick commerce company has  shut down a number of unviable dark stores, which were not scaling.

    "This has also brought the losses down. The dark store count has come down to about 400 in May 2022, as compared to 450+ in January 2022. The team will continue to evaluate non-performing stores and learn what does not work," said Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal.

    Blinkit has visibility into inventory owned by third party distributors and retailers that stock around 4,000 SKUs across a variety of product categories, in a network of warehouses and distributed dark stores. The delivery radius for a dark store is typically less than 2 kms, which allows for quick delivery of products.

    Experts have pointed out the risk of quick commerce getting wrangled in regulatory challenges as the dark store model may attract scrutiny once brick and mortar traders feel it is stealing their market share.

    "There will certainly be issues if quick commerce dark stores are operating like the e-commerce marketplaces who strike deals with big brands and have the ultimate control on inventory through offshore-related parties," said an advocate at a Bengaluru-based law firm.

    Quick commerce penetration within the online consumables market is about 7 percent and is expected to grow to 12-13 percent by 2025, by which time it will be a $5-billion market, according to a report by RedSeer. 
    Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc
    Tags: #CAIT #quick commerce #Zomato
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 11:19 am
