App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive: BharatPe chief business officer quits

Agarwaal was responsible for BharatPe’s lending business, where it is currently disbursing about Rs 30 crore a month to offline retailers and merchants - the bulk of the company's customer base.

M. Sriram @manicontrol2020

Pratekk Agarwaal, chief business officer at payments and lending firm BharatPe, has put in his papers, said two people aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

Agarwaal was responsible for BharatPe’s lending business, where it is currently disbursing about Rs 30 crore a month to offline retailers and merchants - the bulk of the company's customer base.

Close

Agarwaal has been replaced by Nishant Jain, who joined last month from food delivery firm Zomato, where he was chief sales officer, the people cited above said.

related news

Ashneer Grover, CEO of BharatPe, did not respond to an email seeking comment while Agarwaal declined to comment.

Agarwaal left BharatPe less than a year after he joined from Ftcash, a startup which lends to small businesses.

BharatPe originally started out in 2018 as a QR-code aggregator, helping offline retailers accept payments via UPI for free.

Since mid-last year, it has also started lending to these merchants from its own non-banking arm Resilient Capital. Given that its core payment business does not make money, lending is also BharatPe’s shot at making money.

“The lending business is critical to BharatPe’s success, and they need a stable and experienced arm to handle the business. Agarwaal knew the lending business very well and was operationally strong. The company needs to have a long-term mindset to really succeed at lending,” said one of the people cited above.

BharatPe has been one of the fastest-growing payment startups in recent times and is already valued at $425 million, double its valuation six months ago. The barely-two-year-old startup has raised over $140 million in equity funding from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, and hedge funds such as Steadview Capital and Coatue Management.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #BharatPe #payment startups

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.