Exclusive | Bank of Baroda MD Sanjiv Chadha: Worst is behind us

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

On November 10, state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported an over 24 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 2,088 crore in quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 1,679 crore in the year-ago period. While the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 8.11 percent of gross advances as on September 30, 2021, from 9.14 percent in the year-ago period, net NPAs rose slightly to 2.83 percent from 2.51 percent.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, BoB’s managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said the bank may be past the peak of the Covid crisis and that there is a steady improvement in the asset quality. Edited excerpts:

Could you elaborate a bit on the asset quality and trend in loan restructuring?

We have been guiding in the last few quarters that while we recognise there are challenges in retail and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) particularly after the second wave (of the pandemic), we believe that the improvement in the corporate credit cycle continues and that would outweigh whatever negative impact that was there in the retail and MSME portfolio. In fact even if you look at the retail and MSME slippages, even in Q1 and Q2 there has been a dramatic improvement. So our prognosis is that the stress peaked in the first quarter.

Could you give some numbers?

MSME slippages in Q1 were Rs 2,180 crore, which came down to Rs 1,095 crore in the current quarter. In retail, it was Rs 1,245 crore in Q1 which came down to Rs 451 crore in the second quarter. So we are looking at a fairly positive environment. On the one hand while the retail and MSME slippages have started coming down after the difficulties we had in the second wave, on the other hand the corporate credit cycle continues to improve. Therefore, our guidance has been that credit cost will continue to trend downwards and that is something that will power the profitability of the bank in the next few quarters.

What exactly is the quantum of restructured loans in Q2 under both frameworks?

The total restructuring in Q2 was relatively small because the restructuring window was largely available till June. Our total restructuring in Q2 was just about Rs 1,400 crore. So, there has not been much increase in the restructured portfolio.

Does this Rs1400 crore include all segments?

Yes, everything.

How much of this restructured loan book is likely to slip to NPAs?

I think it is a tough call to take now for the simple reason that they are under moratorium and they will start servicing their loans, particularly in MSME, over the next few quarters. I think if you look at between December and March, you will get a better idea of how this portfolio is going to perform. Having said that, the fact that slippages came down in Q2 compared with Q1 significantly suggests that loans we have restructured should also start performing normally. I think there is reason for optimism. The reduction in credit cost—even if we were to assume that some of the restructured loans would slip—would continue.

While you are optimistic about the asset quality outlook, your NPA figures continue to be on the higher side...

Not any longer possibly. In the overall industry portfolio, overall NPA percentages are in double digits and we are now lower than that and it has been trending downwards for the last few quarters. That is something we expect to continue. Now our net NPAs are under 3 percent, and we should expect that to come down further. We have seen a trend that is consistently positive and that is likely to continue.

In the last two years, there was much uncertainty due to the pandemic. Do you think we are past the worst of Covid impact?

Absolutely. I think that the figures on slippages strongly suggest that. Also, if you look at the NPA percentage in the retail portfolio, that is also something well under control. The corporate credit cycle continues to improve. So we can say with a high degree of confidence that not only is the worst is behind us, we should see a very significant improvement in credit cost going forward.

You have been highly cautious on corporate loans.

It was less an issue in terms of underwriting quality. We continue to be rigorous in terms of underwriting quality. That challenge was the spread we were getting in corporate—because of surplus liquidity it had contracted sharply. It is not that we did not want to lend. It is just that we did not want to lend at that risk and that rate. It did not make sense. Now with the liquidity position normalising, I think the pricing should be more corresponding to the risk and we have absolutely no challenges in terms of lending to corporate. In fact, corporate is more than 50 per cent of our book. Therefore, if we have to grow, corporate has to grow and we are committed to growing our corporate books.

What is the ideal loan mix between corporate and retail you are looking at?

For us, there is no doubt that we are balanced in favour of corporate compared to what might be the ideal mix. I would expect that over the next few years the rate of growth of retail will be higher than the corporate books. Even then, the rebalancing will happen at a slower pace. You might see corporate decreasing by a percentage point or two and retail increasing that much every year. It is a gradual process which will help the bank in controlling risk. This cannot be done overnight in any case.

Are you looking at raising capital anytime soon?

Our current capital adequacy ratio at this point is 15.55 percent. So I think we are very well capitalised as a bank. Also, our internal accruals—the profit that we are making—are reasonably good. So I expect our profits should be able to take care of our capital requirement for the next year or two. Nevertheless, there are some AT1 (additional tier 1) bonds where their call options have fallen due. So we would be raising some fresh AT1 bonds to replace them. But otherwise in terms of growth capital, that is something we can muster from our internal accruals for the next year or two. This year we are not looking at all for capital. Next year we might; if growth is very robust. But otherwise we are well capitalised for now and for the next one to two years.

How much AT1 bonds are due to mature this year?

This is about Rs 3,000 crores in 2021.

How much of bad assets do you plan to transfer to the new bad bank?

That is not a very large figure for us. So it is not something that is going to change the composition of the book dramatically. But the next quarter or two we should see some traction there.

Can you give some figures?

I think in the first round it may be in the range of Rs 4,000 crore.

What are the credit growth targets ahead?

We would want to grow as per the market but at the same time make sure that we protect our margins and keep our underwriting standards as high as possible. I think that is the stance we will continue with. This year, we expect the market to grow about 7-10 per cent in terms of credit growth. We expect our growth should also be on the same lines.

What is the strategy on agri loans?

There is a priority sector lending requirement within which the agriculture loans, too, fall. But like in any other portfolio, we want to make sure that these loans are as low-risk as possible. There have been some risk mitigation measures which have worked for banks including BoB. Our agri gold loans have moved up by about 30 percent year-on-year. That means progressively your book is becoming of better quality and is being de-risked. That process is something which will continue. To that extent the risk you are carrying will come down.

How big is the risk on KCC (Kisan Credit Card) loans?

When it comes to KCC, there are challenges due to the fact that for the farmer, the produce comes back as cash in stages. You don’t actually have one day when you liquidate the crop and the money comes back. So there might be an overrun in terms of annual payments. Overall, if you look at the NPA percentages, we are okay—it is not very low, but it is not alarming. The second part is there are areas where you want to grow more aggressively. On tractor loans we have a scheme where it works pretty much like a car loan, where it is EMI-based and you don’t mortgage land. You do it just the way you do a car loan. That scheme is working very well and the NPA percentages are very low. So, while agriculture is an important segment, you also need to see how you can de-risk the portfolio.

Recently we saw a former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman getting arrested for a loan deal. Does this worry you as a banker when dealing with corporates?

I think this is something that is very disturbing. Not only because I'm a senior banker and I have worked in SBI, I think that is something which is disturbing at a personal level. But it is a fact that every job has some occupational hazards. This is one of the occupational hazards we face. We should always try to see how we can bring about systemic improvements so that such distortions can be avoided.

I think this is the way it always works. Whenever there is something that is so obviously unfair, that is when everybody looks at the system and sees what is it that we can do to make sure it doesn’t happen again. We must look at this episode also in the same light. What has happened is extremely unfortunate. We must make sure this is not happening again. I’m sure everybody part of the system must be looking at this in the same perspective.

The Reserve Bank of India has been emphasizing on risk management. What have you done to safeguard your bank?

It is very important that the risk management function is sophisticated and independent. That is where the biggest challenge is. How will you make sure that the risk management function is independent? What we have done and what is possibly unique in the public sector is that we have gone to the market to recruit a chief risk officer. The chief risk officer joined us on 10 November morning. He is from a leading private sector bank and a senior risk professional. We absolutely believe that risk management is very important.

There is an ongoing consolidation among public sector banks (PSBs). Are fewer PSBs good in India?

There is never a case for too many entities doing the same thing in the same way. Then you don’t have a competitive advantage and to that extent the consolidation is a very good thing. If you look at BoB, on many parameters we are now better off compared to what we were on a standalone basis. Our CASA (current account and savings account) ratio which was about 39 per cent has improved to 43 per cent. This is for the three banks combined (PBSs Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with BoB in April 2019). Similarly, on many other parameters the kind of results we have now show that amalgamation is successful. I think it is good for the system.

Even some of the biggest banks have had a tough time managing their technology platforms. What is the lesson learned?

You need to make sure that technology is on top of the mind of the senior management. The second thing is to make sure that you are calibrated in terms of any change in technology. Things can go wrong but having the commitment to invest for the future is very important. We have some comfort that the investment made by the bank in the past is bearing fruit. But that doesn’t mean that we can be complacent tomorrow. We need to work every day. Every day, in some way, you are becoming obsolete.

What is your view on cryptocurrencies?

Frankly, I’m a bit of a technophobe. This is something I have very little idea of. So maybe I will prepare next time and give you an answer.