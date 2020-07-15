Exclusive | Bandhan Bank may look at merger with holding company to cut promoter stake; awaits clarity on RBI rules

Kolkata-based private sector lender, Bandhan Bank will wait for the outcome of a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed panel on holding company structure before charting a plan to cut promoter stake. One of the ways it is exploring is merging with the holding company—Bandhan Financial Holdings said two people familiar with the plan on condition of anonymity.

“Promoter currently holds 47 percent in the holding company, Bandhan Financial. One of the ways to do this is to merge the bank with the holding company which will straight away bring down the promoter stake to 24.9 percent in the bank,” said one of the persons quoted above.

“But, the bank needs to get clarity on RBI norms once the panel forms new rules and other approvals to do this,” the person said.

In June, the RBI put out a discussion paper on holding company structure. The regulator also constituted a panel to review ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private banks. The committee is reviewing licensing guidelines to suggest new rules.

Bandhan Financial Holdings, the holding company of Bandhan Bank, owns around 61 percent stake in the bank, even after five years of its inception. The promoter holding was actually 82 percent before the acquisition of GRUH Finance last year.

In September 2018, RBI imposed punitive actions on Bandhan Bank. This included withdrawing permission to open branches and freezing the remuneration of the Managing Director and CEO of the bank at the existing level until further notice. However later, in February, the RBI allowed the bank to open branches without its approval but with a rider that at least a quarter of the branches should be opened in unbanked rural areas in a year.

This relaxation was given after RBI noted that it is impressed with the bank’s efforts to comply with the licensing rules. While the RBI’s logic is unclear, till date, the shareholding stands at 61 percent.

RBI has been insisting that promoters of private banks should keep an arm’s length with the banks they founded. The regulator has had a court battle with Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) promoter, Uday Kotak before agreeing for an out of the court settlement.

The RBI let the promoters, Uday Kotak and family, retain 26 percent stake but capped the voting rights at 15 percent by April. KMB withdrew the case subsequently and some interpreted this as a win for Uday Kotak. In June, Kotak sold 5.6 crore shares for more than Rs 6,900 crore in a block deal, bringing down his stake to 26.1 percent, inching closer to the RBI’s stipulated level.

IndusInd Bank promoters, Hindujas, are also in dialogues with the RBI on promoter holding issue.

COVID-19 caution continues

Bandhan has made Rs 750 crore provision on standard loans as part of its preparation to fight COVID uncertainty on the loan book. With this provision and additional Standard Assets provision that Bank is carrying in Micro banking portfolio total additional provision in books stands at Rs1,769 crore.

“These provisions are based on our current assessment. We expect things to normalize by September-October,” said Chandrashekhar Ghosh, managing director and CEO of Bandhan. The bank has seen collections improving and about 76 per cent of the borrowers have started repaying in the first quarter, Ghosh said. As far as asset quality is concerned, the bank may see about 3-5 per cent of the loans turning bad on account of the COVID crisis, Ghosh said. Presently, the gross NPAs of the bank stands at 1.43 per cent.

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-per cent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 550 crore during the April-June quarter. The lender's bottom line in the corresponding period a year ago was Rs 804 crore. The lender's deposits grew by 6.18 percent quarter-on-quarter. The proportion of current, savings accounts stood at 37 per cent, nearly the same as in the previous quarter.