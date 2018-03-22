Exclusive: ArcelorMittal writes to SEBI, exchanges; requests for change in promoter status in Uttam Galva

ArcelorMittal has approached market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange and BSE, requesting them to change its 'promoter' status in Uttam Galva Steels.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the company wrote to the regulator and the exchanges in the first week of March.

"Yes, the company has written to us. As it has divested its stake in Uttam Galva, changing the status may be a possibility… it shouldn’t be a problem," a senior official at one of the exchanges told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Another executive added that SEBI is yet to take a call on this.

ArcelorMittal and BSE declined to comment, while a mail sent to SEBI and NSE remained unanswered when the story was published.

The eligibility hurdle

ArcelorMittal had bought 29 percent stake in Uttam Galva in 2010, venturing into the Indian market for the first time. But the investment came under scrutiny when the world’s largest steelmaker expressed interest in buying Essar Steel. The Essar Group company was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal after accumulating debts of nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

An amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) prevented promoters of defaulting companies from bidding for a stressed asset. Despite ArcelorMittal’s contention that it didn’t have a management role in the running of Uttam Galva – which had defaulted on loan repayments – the company was under pressure.

Consequently on January 31, Uttam Galva told BSE that it was buying back the 29 percent stake from ArcelorMittal. But the stake sale was not enough.

ArcelorMittal and Numetal submitted bids for Essar Steel on February 12. More than a month later, and after several rounds of deliberations, both the bids were found to be ineligible in a meeting between the resolution professional (RP) and Essar Steel's Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The resolution professional oversees the auction, and CoC consists of the company's lenders.

Clearly, despite having sold the stake in Uttam Galva, it mattered that ArcelorMittal was a 'promoter' when the company owned by the Miglani family defaulted.

If SEBI and the two exchanges do accept ArcelorMittal’s request, it will strengthen the steelmaker’s case as the auction of Essar Steel enters a second round of bidding.

The deadline for submitting bids in the second round is April 2.