EXCLUSIVE: AnandRathi Wealth Management plans Rs 500 crore IPO; may file DRHP in May

AnandRathi Wealth Management, an arm of Anand Rathi Financial Services, is set to join the IPO bandwagon this year as it plans to raise approximately Rs 500 crore through its initial public offer (IPO).

Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer, AnandRathi Wealth Management confirmed the IPO news, but didn't share further details. He said, “We have decided that we want to go for IPO but details are being worked out.”

Anand Rathi Wealth Management will be the only wealth management firm of a brokerage house that is floating a standalone IPO.

According to market sources, AnandRathi Private Wealth Management has hired ICICI Securities as the merchant banker to manage its public offering. The company has hired AZB Partners as legal advisor for the IPO.

Of the total Rs 500 crore, 85 percent of the issue size will be via qualified institutional placement, while the balance 15 percent will be for retail investors, sources told Moneycontrol.

Anand Rathi Private Wealth offers wealth management services to high and ultra high net-worth individuals.

In February 2017, Anand Rathi Financial Services Ltd had acquired the wealth management arm of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL). The deal had increased its assets to Rs 13,500 crore, from Rs 10,000 crore.

As on March 31, 2018, the company’s assets under management stood at around Rs 18,000 crore.

Going by the AnandRathi Wealth Management’s portfolio, 70 percent of the company’s assets were deployed in mutual funds and the balance 30 percent were parked in structured products.