Excited to be part of Sri Lanka oil refinery project, says Oman oil minister

Oman oil minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy said on March 24 he was excited to be part of the planned Sri Lanka oil refinery project on the south coast of the island.

He earlier joined Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the laying of the foundation stone for a $3.85 billion oil refinery that could mark the island nation's biggest ever foreign direct investment but controversy over who will build and operate the facility had overshadowed the ceremony.

Colombo originally said Oman's oil ministry planned to take a 30 percent stake in the refinery, which will be built near a $1.4 billion port at Hambantota that is controlled by China Merchants Port Holdings.

However, on March 20, Oman denied knowing about its part in the plan to build the refinery on Sri Lanka's southern coast.

The presence of the minister from Oman and his comments at the ceremony suggest that plans may be back on track, though there is not yet any clear indication that Oman is taking an equity stake.