    Excise licences of Delhi hotels, clubs, restaurants extended till July 31

    In an order issued on Monday, the excise department of the Delhi government extended the Excise Policy 2021-22 for two months till July 31.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    Excise licences of hotels, clubs and restaurants in Delhi have been extended till July 31 in view of a delay in grant of approval to the city’s excise policy for 2022-23 by the Delhi lieutenant governor, officials said on Friday.

    The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on May 5.

    It is yet to be approved by the lieutenant governor (L-G).

    For the extension, the licence-holders will have to pay a pro-rate licence fee for two months by May 31.

    "All the licensees of L-15/L-16/L-17/L-19/L-20/L-21/L-28/L-9 and L-38, are hereby directed to submit their application for renewal of licences online by accessing their account in ESCIMS portal through their ID and password along with the applicable licence renewal fee for the period of two months by providing the requisite information and payment of renewal licence fee on or before May 31,” the excise department’s May 25 order read.

    It added that there has been no increase in licence fees.

    Anil Baijal resigned as the Delhi L-G on May 18 citing personal reasons.

    His successor Vinai Kumar Saxena took the oath of the office on Thursday.

    The Kejriwal government had implemented its new excise policy in November last year under which retail liquor sale licences were issued through open tendering to private operators.



    first published: May 27, 2022 06:01 pm
