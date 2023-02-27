 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excise case: Delhi court to pronounce order on CBI plea for Sisodia's custody later on Monday

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Special judge M K Nagpal reserved his order on the plea after hearing arguments from the CBI and Sisodia's counsel.

The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before a court here and sought his five-day custody in the excise scam case, with the order expected later in the day.

He is likely to pronounce the order later in the day.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.