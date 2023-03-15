 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exchanges freeze Patanjali Foods promoter shares for not complying with public shareholding norm

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

A total of 292.58 million equity shares have been put on a freeze, including those held by parent firm Patanjali Ayurved.

Bourses have put a freeze on the shares held by promoters and promoter entities of Patanjali Foods, a subsidiary of Patanjali Ayurved, over the failure to meet the minimum public shareholding norm, a regulatory filing stated on March 15.

A total of 292.58 million equity shares have been put on freeze by the stock exchanges, the filing said. Patanjali Ayurved is among the 21 promoter and promoter group entities against whom the action has been taken.

As per the rules mandated by the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), at least a 25 percent stake in a listed entity must be held by public shareholders. The stake held by public shareholders in Patanjali Foods stood at 19.18 percent as of December-end.

The company, earlier known as Ruchi Soya, had undergone an insolvency resolution process which was initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal in 2017. The resolution plan, as submitted by Patanjali Ayurved, received the tribunal's nod in 2019.