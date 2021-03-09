Excess debit in Kotak Mahindra Bank customers’ accounts due to PSU Bank’s error

live bse live

Private sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said some of its customers saw excess debits from their bank accounts on March 8 due to an error caused by a state-run bank. Kotak Mahindra bank has reversed all such excess debits, the bank said.

“A PSU Bank has claimed wrong amounts in the settlement file for card transactions done at merchant establishments managed by the PSU Bank’s POS,” said Rohit Rao, Chief Communication Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group, told Moneycontrol in an email response.

“This has resulted in excess debit from customers’ bank accounts on March 8. All such excess debits have already been reversed,” Rao said.

Kotak did not specify the name of the PSU bank.

On March 8, a few customers of the bank took to Twitter to complain of excess debits from their Kotak Mahindra Bank accounts.

https://twitter.com/joshi_aar/status/1368907672355971078?s=12

Technical glitches have happened with multiple banks in the recent months inviting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to pay attention. Banks like HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) have reported technical snags in the recent months.

In December 2020, the RBI asked HDFC bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business generating activities planned under its program ‐ Digital 2.0 - and other proposed business generating IT applications and sourcing of new credit card customers. In addition, the RBI asked the bank’s board to examine the lapses and fix accountability.

This happened after a major digital outage reported by HDFC Bank on November 21, 2020, when all transactions through HDFC's credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI, IMPS, and other modes of payment failed. The bank quickly swung into action and rectified the issue but not without leaving a question mark on the reliability of HDFC Bank digital channels.

SBI, too, reported outages on its digital banking channel, Yono, in 2020.