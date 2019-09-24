Centre proposes for contract workers with fewer than 5 years of service be eligible for gratuity

The government has proposed certain provisions under the Code on Social Security Bill, 2019, which if passed, would make workers who are hired under fixed-term contracts that are below five years eligible for gratuity.

An employer pays gratuity to the employee for services rendered in the company only after the employee completes five or more continuous years of service in the same company.

Under the current provisions, an employee can avail gratuity before the completion of his five consecutive years of service under exceptional cases, which include death and disablement.

The proposal differentiates between contractual, permanent and temporary workers. It further recognizes workers under fixed-term contracts as an exception as a contract may lapse before five years of uninterrupted service is rendered.

For instance, if a contract expires in 2 years, the fixed-term worker remains eligible for gratuity.

KR Shyam, a labour economist told Business Standard that the move will incentivise workers under fixed-term contracts by bringing them at par with regular-wage employees. As a result, employers will also get good supply of workers ready to work for a fixed term.

Social security benefits of gratuity will expand to fixed-term category of workers only if the proposal is accepted. Some industry experts feel that the proposal brings in equitable opportunity to the workers.