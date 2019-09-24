App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre proposes for contract workers with fewer than 5 years of service be eligible for gratuity

The proposal recognizes workers under fixed-term contracts as the contract may lapse before five years of uninterrupted service is rendered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government has proposed certain provisions under the Code on Social Security Bill, 2019, which if passed, would make workers who are hired under fixed-term contracts that are below five years eligible for gratuity.

An employer pays gratuity to the employee for services rendered in the company only after the employee completes five or more continuous years of service in the same company.

Under the current provisions, an employee can avail gratuity before the completion of his five consecutive years of service under exceptional cases, which include death and disablement.

Close

The proposal differentiates between contractual, permanent and temporary workers. It further recognizes workers under fixed-term contracts as an exception as a contract may lapse before five years of  uninterrupted service is rendered.

related news

For instance, if a contract expires in 2 years, the fixed-term worker remains eligible for gratuity.

KR Shyam, a labour economist told Business Standard that the move will incentivise workers under fixed-term contracts by bringing them at par with regular-wage employees. As a result, employers will also get good supply of workers ready to work for a fixed term.

Social security benefits of gratuity will expand to fixed-term category of workers only if the proposal is accepted. Some industry experts feel that the proposal brings in equitable opportunity to the workers.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment had circulated the preliminary draft on September 17 in order to simplify and amalgamate acts like the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972 and The Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923 among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Gratuity

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.