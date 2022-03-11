Ex-Finance Secretary Debasish Panda appointed IRDAI chairman for 3 years

Debasish Panda | PC-PIB

Former Finance Secretary Debasish Panda was on March 11 appointed as the chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet released a circular regarding the appointment of Panda as the chairman of the insurance regulator.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Debasish Panda, IAS(UP-87) (Retd.), former Secretary, Department of Financial Services to the post Chairperson, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) initially for a period of 03 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to the official statement.

The 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre retired as financial services secretary in January this year after a two-year stint. He will fill the seat that has been lying vacant after Subhash Chandra Khuntia completed his term in May last year.

Earlier on February 10, the government had appointed Sanjay Malhotra as a full-time secretary of the DFS with immediate effect. This position fell vacant just a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget following Debashish Panda failed to get an extension after completing his tenure. The government then gave Rajesh Verma the additional charge of DFS Secretary.

Later, the government on February 16 nominated Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as a Director on the Central Board of RBI.