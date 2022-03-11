English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ex-Finance Secretary Debasish Panda appointed IRDAI chairman for 3 years

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on March 11 released a circular regarding the appointment of Panda as IRDAI chairman.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
    Debasish Panda | PC-PIB

    Debasish Panda | PC-PIB

    Former Finance Secretary Debasish Panda was on March 11 appointed as the chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet released a circular regarding the appointment of Panda as the chairman of the insurance regulator.

    "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Debasish Panda, IAS(UP-87) (Retd.), former Secretary, Department of Financial Services to the post Chairperson, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) initially for a period of 03 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to the official statement.

    The 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre retired as financial services secretary in January this year after a two-year stint. He will fill the seat that has been lying vacant after Subhash Chandra Khuntia completed his term in May last year.

    Earlier on February 10, the government had appointed Sanjay Malhotra as a full-time secretary of the DFS with immediate effect. This position fell vacant just a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget following Debashish Panda failed to get an extension after completing his tenure. The government then gave Rajesh Verma the additional charge of DFS Secretary.

    Close

    Related stories

    Later, the government on February 16 nominated Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as a Director on the Central Board of RBI.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Debasish Panda #Irdai
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 05:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.