eVTOL companies from Canada, US looking to set up units in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Several electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) companies from the United States and Canada are interested in setting up units in India, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on May 10.

An e-VTOL aircraft uses electric power to hover, take off and land vertically.

Addressing the "Experience Studio on Drones" event along with Niti Aayog chairman Amitabh Kant, the minister said eVTOL aircraft were being used by the air force and defence forces of the US and Canada.

“They are being used as transport aircraft–six seaters and eight seaters, the next step will be FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification,” Scindia said, referring to the US' civil aviation regulatory authority.

“We have a number of eVTOL players from Canada and the US that are interested in setting up production centres.”

Certain infrastructure needs to be in place for eVTOLs. “That has to become a reality in India,” he added.

According to reports, an Israeli startup recently introduced its full-scale protoype of an eVTOL, which is intended to be used as a personal flying car.

Organised by NITI Aayog, "Experience Studio on Drones" is a month-long event to sensitise various stakeholders and showcase various uses that drones can be put to such as nature conservation, social safety, accessibility to remote or underserved locations, rural mobility and disaster response.

The series will include a competition for startups in the field of “Drones for Social Impact”, the government think-tank has said.