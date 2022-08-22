 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

EVolve 2022: Industry needs to focus on steps to make reliable products, says Ather’s Nilay Chandra

CNBC-TV18
Aug 22, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

In an exclusive interaction with Storyboard18, Nilay Chandra, VP-Scooter Business at Ather Energy, talks about its evolving marketing strategy, decoding the EV customer and solving the negative perception associated with the EV category.

Electric Vehicle

The electric vehicle (EV) space in India is heating up with companies spending big money to grab the attention of curious consumers. Bengaluru-based mobility startup Ather, which recently launched the new Ather 450X in the Indian electric two-wheeler segment, is eyeing the leadership position in the category.

CNBC-TV18
TAGS: #Ather #Auto #Business #Companies #EVolve 2022 #Nilay Chandra
first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:06 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.