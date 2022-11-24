 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EvolutionX Debt Capital commits $35-40 million investment in udaan

Nov 24, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

While both the companies did not disclose the corpus, sources aware of the development said that the commitment is in the range of USD 35-40 million (about Rs 286-326 crore).

udaan claims to have over 3 million retailers across various categories including lifestyle, electronics, home and kitchen, staples, fruits & vegetables, FMCG, pharma and general merchandise.

Growth-stage debt financing platform EvolutionX Debt Capital has committed an investment into B2B e-commerce platform udaan, a joint statement said on Thursday.

With this, banking firm DBS and Singapore government-run investment firm Temasek backed EvolutionX had made a total commitment of USD 85 million in two tech unicorns in India so far in 2022.

EvolutionX, Partner and Co-Head leading investments across India and Southeast Asia, Rahul Shah said while venture debt has become a growing asset class in India, there is a clear gap in the growth debt space with EvolutionX emerging as a leading player to bridge this gap.

"We believe that udaan's business model holds immense growth potential while keeping technological innovation at its forefront. We look forward to supporting the company's journey of transforming and improving India's huge ecosystem of retailers, traders, and wholesalers through innovative digitalised solutions," Shah said.