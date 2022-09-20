English
    eVolt India, Indian Oil Corporation tie up for installation of 75 EV charging stations

    The Delhi-based charging solutions provider will set up 3.3kW AC and 7.4kW AC charging stations for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers at the existing Indian Oil fuelling pumps in these key territories.

    PTI
    September 20, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

    Electric vehicle charging infrastructure startup eVolt India on Tuesday said it has tied up with Indian Oil Corporation for the installation of over 75 charging stations in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

    As part of the awarded contract, the Delhi-based charging solutions provider will set up 3.3kW AC and 7.4kW AC charging stations for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers at the existing Indian Oil fuelling pumps in these key territories.

    "Our partnership with an important stakeholder like IOCL aligns with eVolt's vision to build a robust EV charging station network and encourage mass EV adoption by alleviating range anxiety," eVolt India Founder and CEO Sarthak Shukla said in a statement. eVolt is also an empanelled vendor of three DISCOMs in Delhi, namely the BSES Rajdhani Power, BSES Yamuna Power and Tata Power Delhi Distribution.
