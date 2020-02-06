App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Evolet unveils 5 new models of electric vehicles

The company plans to increase production of its e-scooters and bikes, Evolet Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Prerana Chaturvedi said at the unveiling.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Evolet, the electric arm of Gurugram-based Rissala Electric Motors, on Thursday unveiled five new models of electric vehicles (EV), including sports bike Hawk, cruiser scooter Raptor, off-roader Warrior and a three-wheeler, at the Auto Expo here.

The company plans to increase production of its e-scooters and bikes, Evolet Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Prerana Chaturvedi said at the unveiling.

Evolet has three manufacturing facilities in Haryana, Hyderabad and Chennai, where it produces 13 products in various segments.

"We are excited to showcase our EV portfolio at the Auto Expo here," Chaturvedi said.

The e-scooter, bike and three-wheeler are expected to be launched by June this year, she said.

Evolet is also working to increase its footprint across India through distributorship and dealership network.

Within five months of its launch, the company has 17 dealerships operational across 12 states, and will launch more outlets soon, Evolet said.

The aim is to have 200 dealerships pan-India within first year of launch, targeting sales of 2,000 units per-dealer-per-annum along with institutional sales and corporate sales to widen domestic base, the company said.

The company has also identified key export markets within Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and plans to start exporting products by the end of 2020, it added.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:23 pm

