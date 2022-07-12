Eveready Industries appoints Anand Chand Burman, Mohit Burman as non-executive directors

Eveready Industries has appointed Anand Chand Burman and Mohit Burman as its Non-Executive Directors, the company said in an exchange filing on July 12.

The manufacturer of batteries, batteries, and flashlight cases, among others, said in the exchange filing that Dr Anand Chand Burman, 70, is a trained pharmacist and is widely recognised for his interests in research and development which has helped him earn over 40 patents in his name. He has particular interests in the R&D in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Biotechnology and Technology issues.

Dr Burman also serves as a Director on the Board of Dabur International Ltd, Dabur Research Foundation, Dabur (UK) Ltd, and H&B Stores Ltd, among others. He stepped down as the Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. in 2019. Besides the Dabur Group Companies, he is also on the Board of Aviva Life Insurance, Ester Industries Limited, etc.

Mohit Burman, 54, on the other hand, is the Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. He is the driving force behind the Burman family's foray into several high-growth and sunrise sectors of Financial Services like Life Insurance, Pensions, Annuities, and Asset Management, besides Agriculture and Retailing.

Burman started his career with Welbeck Property Partnership London and then joined Dabur Finance Ltd., a company specialising in the fund and fee-based financial activities, as Senior Manager. “He played a pivotal role in expanding the Dabur group's financial services business into Asset Management, Life Insurance and Pension by setting up Insurance Company with UK's largest insurance Company Aviva,” Eveready Ind said.

The Board of Directors of the company approved the resolution for the appointments of the two non-executive directors and additional director Arjun Lamba with effect from July 12, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Arjun Lamba, 41, has completed his BBA from Ecole Les Roches, Switzerland, and has been involved in the equities markets for 20 years. He is the founder-director of Guardian Advisors Private Limited which is a SEBI registered Portfolio Management Company that has been in operation for 15 plus, the company said.

Eveready Industries also appointed Sunil Kumar Alagh as the company's independent director (additional director) for five years, effective July 12, 2022, subject to the shareholders' approval.

Alagh is the Managing Director of SKA Advisors Pvt Ltd and was the Managing Director & CEO of Britannia Industries Ltd. from 1989 - 2003. Alagh is also on the Board of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and was a former member of the Prasar Bharati Board of the Govt. of India, Governing Board of IIM Bangalore and IIM Indore.