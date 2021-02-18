Even in hybrid working model, videoconferencing platforms like Zoom will see demand, says CEO Eric S Yuan

Even as enterprises explore a hybrid working model, use cases for platforms like Zoom will continue to grow, says Eric S Yuan, founder & CEO of Zoom Video Communications.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2021 on February 18, Yuan said: “Even in the hybrid work model, if you are working from office and I am working from home, we still need to communicate right.”

In such instances, rather than the platforms becoming obsolete, the demand and use cases would increase and that could spur innovation.

“Innovation is key,” he said. According to Yuan, there is a continuous need to address pain points for the customers and come up with solutions for them. At the same time, he argues that it has to be simple for customers to use.

While the company looks at adding more features and interfaces, it is also about how to make it simple for customers. “Every day we think about how do we make it better,” Yuan said.

That was probably the idea that prompted Yuan to build Zoom. Before founding Zoom, Yuan was working with Cisco’s video conferencing platform Webex, where he said the customers were not happy. Zoom was founded to make his customers happy. Even the company’s tagline is “We deliver happiness”.

Talking about India’s potential, he said that when he was with Webex, he had travelled to the company’s office in Bengaluru, where he found that India has a huge talent base. “There is a lot of talent in India,” he said, adding that it makes the country a natural choice.