    EV showroom fire that killed eight people sparks owners' arrests

    The police booked Rajender Singh Bugga, Sumeet Singh and others who were illegally running an e-bike showroom for one year

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    (Image: ANI)

    Owners of both hotel and e-bike showroom were arrested after a fire broke out at the EV outlet in Secunderabad, Telangana and spread to the hotel on the upper floors leaving eight people dead and 10 injured on Monday, IANS reported.

    The police booked Rajender Singh Bugga, Sumeet Singh and others who were illegally running the showroom for one year in the basement and ground floor of the five-story building that has a hotel on the other top four floors.

    There were 25 occupants in the hotel when the blaze engulfed the building.

    The fire is believed to have been caused by either an explosion of an e-bike or a generator in the showroom.

     

    Close

    The Centre's Road Transport and Highways Ministry has ordered a preliminary enquiry into the fire incident, a senior government official told PTI.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 11:16 am
