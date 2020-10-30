172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ev-push-no-road-tax-registration-fee-for-first-2-lakh-electric-two-wheelers-in-telangana-6040181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EV push | No road tax, registration fee for first 2 lakh electric two-wheelers in Telangana

The new policy push for electric vehicles from the state government is built on a 10-year road map spanning 2020-2030

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The first two lakh electric two-wheelers, purchased and registered in Telangana between 2020 to 2030, will be 100 percent exempted from road tax and registration fee, as part of a new policy push for electric vehicles (EV) from the state government.

The initiative, part of Telangana’s State Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy, was launched by ministers KT Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar on October 30.

Besides two-wheelers, electric tractors purchased and registered in the state as per the existing rules/guidelines applicable for tractors by the Transport Department, will also be eligible for 100 percent exemption from road tax and registration fee.

Close

The policy statement said the aim was to make Telangana a major base for EV and energy storage systems (ESS). The target is to attract $4 billion worth of investments and generate employment in the sector for 1.2 lakh individuals by 2030.

related news

The policy also aims to use EV adoption and supply side incentives to push battery manufacture.

Other goals as per the policy statement include “proactive support creation of EV charging infrastructure in the initial phase and eventually create a market for commercially viable EV charging business,” and “developing Telangana as a global centre for cutting-edge research and innovation in electric vehicles, battery technologies and other emerging technologies such as autonomous and connected vehicles.”

The state will facilitate public and private entities setting up the initial batch of fast charging stations in Hyderabad and other towns in a phased manner and will extend “tailor-made benefits to mega and strategic projects on case to case basis.”

Mega projects would be those with over Rs 200 crore investment and generating employment for over 1,000 individuals.

To this end the government also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with five firms for investments in the space, on October 30.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Auto #electric vehicles #EV #India #Technology #Telangana

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.