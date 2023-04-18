 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EV industry body seeks Parliamentary panel's intervention in release of pending subsidies

Apr 18, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

The industry body said the EV segment has been besieged by irritants designed to disturb the momentum of the FAME 2 scheme.

Electric vehicle industry body SMEV on April 18 appealed to a parliamentary panel to direct the government to release the pending subsidy of Rs 1,200 crore earmarked for the liquidity-hit sector.

In a petition to the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industry and Estimates, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) stated that EV adoption is slowing down due to the financial stress being faced by the industry.

"Now that the country is almost ready with the entire supply chain, the only thing holding up the sector is the Rs 1,200 crore worth of subsidies that have been withheld leading to a serious liquidity crisis in the industry," it said.