English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    EV-focused Rockets Capital raises $200 million from Xpeng, others

    The round's strategic anchor investor was electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng, Rockets Capital said in a statement, adding that eGarden and 5Y Capital were among other investors.

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Rockets Capital, a fund focused on investments in the smart energy vehicle (EV) supply chain, said on Thursday it raised more than $200 million from investors that included Xpeng, Sequoia China, IDG Capital and GGV Capital.

    The round's strategic anchor investor was electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng, Rockets Capital said in a statement, adding that eGarden and 5Y Capital were among other investors.

    Rockets Capital, which was established early this year, said it would operate independently of Xpeng but would leverage the Chinese carmaker's industry expertise and resources.

    The fund also said it had already entered into agreements to invest in several leading enterprises in its target industries, without disclosing further details.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #GGV Capital #IDG Capital #Rockets Capital #Sequoia China #Xpeng
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 12:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.