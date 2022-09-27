Fisker disagrees with Tesla on import duties, says will not request special treatment

Launched in 2016, Fisker Inc. is competing with Tesla, the industry leader in electric vehicles (EVs), and plans to enter the Indian market, something Elon Musk’s company has avoided doing thus far. Henrik Fisker, the chief executive officer of Fisker Inc., now intends to bring his company’s Ocean vehicles to India in the upcoming year and eventually produce the PEAR (which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) locally as well.

He founded the company with his wife Geeta Gupta Fisker.

Fisker, the automotive designer known for designing the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9, is also betting big on Make in India in order to build a supply chain for the 1,500 or so parts for his cars. This includes forming a joint venture with a battery manufacturer.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Fisker discusses his company’s plans for India, why he is so optimistic about the Indian market, the competition, past failures and lessons learnt. Edited excerpts:

Earlier this year, Fisker opened an office in Hyderabad. What is your current employee count? What kind of work are you doing here?

We have, I think, more than 50 employees. What’s unique about this office is they actually work with almost all our groups back in the US. So it’s not an isolated office, but they do work directly on our user interface for our infotainment system. We even have a couple of people here who work on digital modelling, crash analytics and other such things. So, in essence, almost every department will be represented here. It’s almost like an extension of what we do in the United States.

Are you looking to hire more?

Yes, our target is to eventually reach 500. And I believe the employee count will be around 200 in the next six to eight months. We are currently looking for new office space in Hyderabad.

Right now, everyone is working remotely, but we will soon have a larger office here. That was one of the reasons I came here, to look at some offices.

While zeroing in on a location for the office, was Bengaluru an option?

We considered a few other cities before settling on Hyderabad. We found that the talent pool is really good here, particularly in the areas we seek. Then we thought it really looks like an up-and-coming vibrant city, and the flight to Delhi is also relatively short.

The local government is also very pro-business. Even the minister, KTR (KT Rama Rao, who holds the industry portfolio among others), came to visit us in the United States. He was at our headquarters, talking about how quickly you can get different approvals and such. So, you know, all of these things were important to us.

When are you bringing your products Ocean and PEAR to India?

We will begin production for Ocean (a sport utility vehicle) in November at Magna Steyr in Austria (contract manufacturer Magna Steyr and Fisker signed a long-term manufacturing agreement in 2021). After six months, we will start manufacturing the right-hand-drive Ocean for India. We will then bring some cars to India in July of the following year.

[caption id="attachment_9238381" align="alignnone" width="7477"] Fisker Ocean Silver[/caption]

We plan to open a showroom called Fisker Lounge to help build the Fisker brand. Because, with the import duties and all, Ocean will be a true luxury vehicle.

However, the PEAR will have a higher volume, because the starting US retail price for that vehicle would be around $29,000. And I believe that if we bring it to India and do everything locally, we can get it close to $20,000. And I think that we can get a fairly big volume.

So, over the next year, we’ll look into how we might set up manufacturing in India. That car will be available in Europe and the United States in 2024. So, possibly after that.

It is well known that Tesla has shied away from entering the Indian market due to high import duties. How will import duties affect you?

First and foremost, this import duty applies to everyone, so we have no plans to go to the government and request special treatment, because I believe it is a level playing field for all.

Second, there are a number of nations that operate in a similar manner; in fact, I’m from Denmark, and we have exactly the same big tax that some other nations impose. And one just has to deal with that.

Reports say that the Indian EV market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 49 percent between 2021 and 2030. In that context, what role do you see Fisker playing in the Indian market?

The Indian market is very unique because it has a very steep pyramid in terms of 80 to 90 percent of all cars sold being very low-priced. And then you have that little top bracket of luxury cars. Because of the import duties, I believe electric vehicles are currently more expensive.

As a result, adoption in India is likely to be slower in the coming years. But I believe that around 2025, India will see a surge in EV adoption. And I believe the reason is that you will have a greater selection of more affordable EVs. Our plan is to have PEAR come in here. And if we make it here, it will be around $20,000.

So I believe we can take a good chunk of the Indian market because, fortunately for us, many large OEMs and even startups are hesitant to build a car in India because they are unsure of the volumes. And you can’t build a factory for a high-volume vehicle unless you make at least 50,000 units. It’s a big risk for anybody to come in and set up a plant if you don’t know if you can get the sales.

We’re just getting started. I’m a risk taker. So I’m willing to do it because I believe in our products, particularly the PEAR. And I think the Indian public will love it, and if we can get the right price, I’m willing to take that risk, and I think we can take a large market share because there won’t be much competition.

What kind of infrastructure would you require for your plans to manufacture in India, such as access to raw materials or establishing a supply chain?

We plan to import raw materials, but we also need a general supply chain of headlamps, sun visors and other 1,500 parts, which will be expensive to import.

In India, that supply chain has significantly improved over the last seven years. This time, I went to see some of these suppliers. Not only are they growing in size but they are also beginning to produce parts with the same quality standards as the rest of the world as they become more international.

So what I saw this time is that I believe India is ready for a manufacturing plant and actually having most of the parts made in India.

I’d say the biggest step is probably getting the battery cells and battery packs made in India because they’re so heavy. So, most likely, a joint venture with a battery manufacturer is required.

There are reports that Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, will introduce electric vehicles by 2025. How would you compete with Maruti, which is known for making affordable cars, if you pitch PEAR as an affordable EV?

I believe PEAR will be so unique that it will not have much competition. For example, when you park PEAR, even if another car parks very close behind you, you can still access the trunk because it opens in a completely new way. We are making a very advanced electrical architecture. The design is like something you’ve never seen before.

So I don’t think people will be able to compare this car to anything else. It’s similar to when the iPhone debuted and was compared to a Nokia.

Following up on the ‘risk-taker’ attribute, your previous venture (Fisker Automotive) went bankrupt. What are the learnings that you’re applying for Fisker Inc?

I’m perhaps the only person in the world who has founded two automobile companies. What I’ve learned is that you need a lot of money up front to establish a car company; else, your attempts to raise private capital will fail miserably.

So we decided with Fisker that we wouldn’t start Ocean until we had raised a billion dollars. In 2020, we went public and raised a billion dollars. And since then, we’ve raised nearly another billion dollars. And now we have enough funds to launch our vehicles. That was crucial because it meant we could develop them quickly and without interruption. And we completed Ocean in less than two years, which I believe is a record.

There was a supply chain disruption post-Covid in the EV industry. Was Fisker affected?

In some ways, I think we got lucky because we didn’t launch a car at the end of last year or the beginning of this year, which is probably the worst time to launch a car. Second, we are extremely well-organised and process-oriented.

The other reason we’ve been organised is that Magna Steyr (Fisker’s contract manufacturer) is also very organised. They were able to contact all suppliers and inform them that these parts were urgently required. Microchips are required in this case. So far, we’ve been successful. And we don’t anticipate any delays as a result of what we’ve done.