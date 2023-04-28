 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eurozone economy shows signs of modest growth

New York Times
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Gross domestic product in the eurozone rose 0.1% compared with the previous quarter, when it was flat, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat.

Over a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s economy is showing signs of avoiding the worst expectations that it will fall into a recession. The 20 countries that use the euro currency expanded slightly in the first quarter, despite high energy prices and a rise in the cost of most basic goods, Europe’s statistics agency reported Friday.

Still, Europe’s recovery remains fragile. And the European Central Bank’s efforts to cool inflation with higher interest rates are likely to suppress a more robust recovery across much of the continent in the months ahead.

Gross domestic product in the eurozone rose 0.1% compared with the previous quarter, when it was flat, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat. On a year-on-year basis, that’s a 1.3% increase compared with the 1.6% rise reported Thursday in the United States over the same period.

Why It Matters: The eurozone economy has regained its footing — for now.