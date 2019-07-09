App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 10:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Europe's top court sets date for opinion on Facebook privacy

At issue are standard contractual clauses used by Facebook and other companies to transfer personal data to the United States and other parts of the world and whether these violate Europeans' fundamental right to privacy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Europe's top court will give an opinion on December 12 on Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems' landmark case against Facebook, which will affect how hundreds of thousands of companies transfer personal data worldwide.

The date was set at the end of a Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) hearing on July 9 in which the world's biggest social network, technology lobbyists and governments faced off against privacy campaigners led by Schrems, who has a record of winning important cases against Facebook.

At issue are standard contractual clauses used by Facebook and other companies to transfer personal data to the United States and other parts of the world and whether these violate Europeans' fundamental right to privacy.

Close

The contractual clauses have been used by numerous companies and other organisations especially since Safe Harbour, the European Union's previous privacy rules, were struck down in a previous case brought by Schrems.

Cross-border transfers worth billions of dollars are a fact of life for businesses ranging from banks to carmakers to industrial giants.

The ECJ Advocate General's opinion will be non-binding but such opinions are influential and usually followed by the court's judges at a later date.

 
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Facebook.Business #World News

