Europe's Largest Online Fashion Site Zalando's Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Plans To Step Down 'To Prioritise Wife’S Career'

Co-CEO of Europe’s largest online fashion and lifestyle site Zalando Rubin Ritter. (Image: AFP)

Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Europe’s largest online fashion and lifestyle site Zalando, has announced his plans to step down in May 2021 to devote more time to his growing family and let his wife's professional ambitions take priority.

"My decision is the result of many months of careful consideration. After more than 11 amazing years where Zalando has been my priority, I feel that it is time to give my life a new direction," CNBC quoted Rubin Ritter's assaying in a statement.

CAIT Demands 7-Day Ban On Amazon For Violating Country Of Origin Rule

"I want to devote more time to my growing family. My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority,” he added.

Ritter even mentioned that the he has taken the decision after a detailed discussion with his wife and will announce to leave his role at the next annual general meeting in May 2021. However, he mentioned that he is plaaning to quit in order to pursue "new interests beyond Zalando".

Following this announcement, Ritter's contract, which currently runs through to November 2023, will be cut short.

Meanwhile, Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead Zalando as co-CEOs after Ritter’s departure.

Under the leadership of Ritter, Gentz and Schneider, Zalando recorded revenue of 1.85 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the third quarter. Today, Zalando has over 35 million active customers in 17 markets.

Commenting on Ritter's decision, Gentz said, "It is impossible to overstate Rubin’s impact on Zalando’s success. We will miss him dearly as a strategic thinker and leader."

"Rubin always has been a role model to many in the company. We owe him a lot, as a business partner and friend. I am sure that he will stay closely connected to Zalando," Schneider added.