European Union meeting tries to break gas price cap impasse

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Last week the Intercontinental Exchange warned the EU proposal could drive gas prices higher, while the European Central Bank said it may jeopardise financial stability.

(Representative image: Reuters)

European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlocked talks over whether the measure will ease Europe's energy crisis.

After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price cap last month – the latest EU response to an energy crunch caused by Russia slashing gas deliveries to Europe this year, leading to severe price spikes – but a deal by the 27 member states has proved elusive.

"European citizens are in agony, European businesses are closing and Europe has been needlessly debating," Greek Energy Minister Konstantinos Skrekas said on Tuesday, calling for a swift deal on the cap.

Greece and other countries including Belgium, Poland and Italy say a cap is needed to shield their economies from high energy prices, while Germany, the Netherlands and Austria fear it could divert much-needed gas cargoes away from Europe.

"Probably not one member state is happy with the proposal we are discussing," said one senior EU diplomat, who described the gas price cap as "one of the most complicated and difficult files you can imagine".

Other diplomats said they were not sure if there would be a deal. One option could be to escalate the talks to a meeting of EU country leaders on Thursday, and then try again to have ministers approve the price cap next week.