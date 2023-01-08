 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe inflation barb gives New Year bond fizz a bitter taste

Bloomberg
Jan 08, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Traders are grasping for hints inflation may be easing off after spiraling price growth last year drove government bonds to their biggest annual loss on record.

The sigh of relief in Europe’s sovereign bond market over cooling inflation may prove short-lived, say strategists from Citigroup Inc. to Societe Generale SA and Danske Bank A/S.

As nation after nation rolled out lower-than-expected inflation prints through the first week of 2023, the last chunk of data from the euro area itself on Friday carried a bitter detail that served as a reminder European Central Bank officials will most likely make good on the aggressive tightening stance they’ve promised — even as German 10-year bond yields posted their biggest weekly decline on record.

“This is more of a short covering rally than anything else,” said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum. “One swallow does not a summer make. I think it’s too early to sit there and say that European inflation has turned the corner.”

The signals finally seemed to arrive last week as the euro area’s headline reading for December came in at a less-than-forecast 9.2%, capping a slew of improved data for individual countries as well as tumbling natural-gas prices.

However, the core measure of inflation — which strips out food and energy — quickened to a record 5.2%, cementing evidence of the underlying pressure that’s kept the ECB hawkish and has analysts pointing to renewed weakness in debt markets.