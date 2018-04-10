App
Apr 10, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Euronet India to modernise payment infrastructure of Yes Bank

Euronet will support the bank in switching transactions between end points, driving payment channels and card management services, among others.

 
 
Payment and transaction processing solutions provider, Euronet India, today said it has partnered with Yes Bank to modernise the bank's core payment infrastructure.

"We are pleased to partner with Yes Bank on their journey of modernising its core payment infrastructure. This deal will further strengthen our market position in the payment marketplace in India and Asia Pacific alike," Euronet Asia Pacific's regional managing director, Himanshu Pujara, said in a release.

