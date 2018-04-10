Euronet India to modernise payment infrastructure of Yes Bank

Payment and transaction processing solutions provider, Euronet India, today said it has partnered with Yes Bank to modernise the bank's core payment infrastructure.

Euronet will support the bank in switching transactions between end points, driving payment channels and card management services, among others.

"We are pleased to partner with Yes Bank on their journey of modernising its core payment infrastructure. This deal will further strengthen our market position in the payment marketplace in India and Asia Pacific alike," Euronet Asia Pacific's regional managing director, Himanshu Pujara, said in a release.