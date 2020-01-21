Euro to remain rangebound to the dollar ahead of ECB interest rate decision

Dharmesh Bhatia

Euro price for the past one years is showing range bound volatility with flat top and higher bottom formation with strong support near long term line (1.0981). The euro-dollar has in the last few weeks rallied sharply towards the major resistance level 1.1239 which is also a double top pattern. The RSI remains flat and is holding near 50 suggesting a range bound movement.

In the short term we expect residual firmness towards the previous high of 1.1239; a sustainable weekly close above this level could trigger an extended rise towards 1.1300 and above. Strong support is at 1.0981 and 1.879. MACD and stochastic oscillator is suggestive of neutral momentum.

Major Level to keep an eye on 1.0981

Support1- 1.0981, Support2-1.0879 & Resistance1-1.1239, Resistance2-1.3351

EUR/USD

The one-year implied volatility in the euro has dropped to its lowest level, 5.30 percent, since 2007. The Euro zone economic growth continues to remain sluggish but any imminent signs of a major recession are not there. Growing geopolitical uncertainty, unsolved trade issues and fiscal spending in the euro area are among the policy challenges that may prevent incoming ECB President Christine Lagarde from tightening policies this year.

At the start of this week’s trade, the EUR/USD pair refreshed its monthly lows but managed to make a modest recovery in Monday’s session. The greenback managed to maintain its last week's gains due to the better-than-expected US economic data. However, this week, it is anticipated that ECB is expected to leave the key interest rates unchanged and hence, the focus will be on the strategic reviews which is restricting the EUR/USD pair to make any big moves and leaving it locked in a narrow range.

ECB targets Inflation and Climate Change

The Euro zone inflation to 1.3 percent yoy in December from 1 percent in November which is still below the targeted 2 percent. The figures come as new European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde prepares to launch a review that may include a deep dive into the causes of weak price pressures. On Thursday, this week, the new ECB chief will ask colleagues to sign off on the yearlong rethink, starting a process questioning the ECB’s inflation goal that was last broached in 2003 along with technology and climate changes.

Also, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy emphasized that the ECB should build climate risk into its lending rules and economic models and should mend its rules on accepting collateral to reflect climate related risks.

(The author is Associate Vice President, FX and Commodities, Emirates NBD)