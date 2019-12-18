EURINR is expected to move sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.06 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.32 percent the same time frame. ECB kept its rates unchanged in its monetary policy meeting. The ECB’s statement reiterated that rates will stay at the current level or lower until the central bank has seen the inflation outlook “robustly converge” to a level close to but below 0.2% and that underlying inflation has remained consistently convergent with that level. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from EU came in at 45.9 against market expectations of 47.3 for Nov’19. The EU released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

