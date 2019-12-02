EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.19 percent the same time frame. CPI from Germany came in at -0.8 percent for Oct’19 against market expectations of -0.7 percent. The outlook for Germany's economy brightened as the monthly index issued by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) climbed by 1.5 points to 91.5 points in Nov’19. Private households in Germany continued to benefit from rising incomes. Both the employment level and wages in Germany continued to rise.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate today’s session.

