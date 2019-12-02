App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 10:04 AM IST

EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.19 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.19 percent the same time frame. CPI from Germany came in at -0.8 percent for Oct’19 against market expectations of -0.7 percent. The outlook for Germany's economy brightened as the monthly index issued by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) climbed by 1.5 points to 91.5 points in Nov’19. Private households in Germany continued to benefit from rising incomes. Both the employment level and wages in Germany continued to rise.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 2, 2019 10:04 am

