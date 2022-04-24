EU to pursue trade deal with India to reduce its ties to Russia

Representative image

The European Union plans to relaunch trade talks with India in an attempt to give the South Asian nation a viable alternative to diversify away from Russia, according to a senior official familiar with the plans.

In addition to trade, the EU will pursue a technology council with India that could include discussions on the general data protection regulation, social media and broader digitalization efforts, said the official, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is planning to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. The EU is India’s third-largest trading partner and accounts for 62.8 billion euros ($67.8 billion) worth of trade in goods.

The EU and U.S. both are trying to establish closer ties with India, which is the world’s top buyer of Russian weapons, which it says it uses to deter aggression from neighbors Pakistan and China.





