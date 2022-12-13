 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU struggles to break gas price cap impasse

Dec 13, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

The European Commission proposed a price cap last month as the latest EU response to the economic upheaval caused by Russia cutting gas deliveries to Europe this year, leading to energy price spikes.

European Union energy ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday struggled to agree on a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of infighting over whether the measure can ease Europe's energy crisis.

"European citizens are in agony, European businesses are closing and Europe has been needlessly debating," Greek Energy Minister Konstantinos Skrekas said on Tuesday, calling for a swift deal on the cap.

Greece and other countries including Belgium, Italy and Poland say a cap would shield their economies from high energy prices, while Austria, Germany and the Netherlands fear it could divert much-needed gas cargoes from Europe and disrupt the functioning of energy markets.

"Everybody has to show some flexibility and everybody has to be able to propose some compromises," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said.

Divisions between countries meant the meeting ran past its scheduled finish early on Tuesday afternoon.