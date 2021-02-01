MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

EU says in appeal that Apple tax ruling was 'contradictory'

In an online summary of the appeal posted online, the EU said the lower court's decision 'constitutes contradictory reasoning,' saying it misinterpreted the lack of staff at Apple's two Irish units to represent the level of technology licensing attributed to them.

Associated Press
February 01, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST

The European Union's executive Commission says a court decision handing Apple victory last year in a big tax case was “contradictory" and committed legal errors, in a filing for its appeal released Monday.

The EU is pushing back against the ruling by the bloc's General Court in the 13 billion-euro ($15.7 billion) tax case. The court rejected arguments by the EU Commission that Apple had to repay gross underpayment of profits because it struck an illegal tax deal with Ireland.

It was a bitter defeat for the EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, who has been leading efforts to rein in multinationals’ ability to strike special tax deals with individual EU countries that she says amount to illegal state subsidies.

In an online summary of the appeal posted online, the EU said the lower court's decision “constitutes contradictory reasoning,” saying it misinterpreted the lack of staff at Apple's two Irish units to represent the level of technology licensing attributed to them.

Close

The court also “committed several errors of law” when it decided the EU Commission failed to prove that Apple gained an advantage, it said.

The EU is appealing the case to the European Court of Justice.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Apple #Business #European Union #World News
first published: Feb 1, 2021 09:08 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.