English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    EU, India to set up council to broaden ties amid Ukraine war

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is on a two-day visit to India's capital, part of Western efforts to encourage New Delhi to reduce ties to Russia, its main weapons supplier, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    Reuters
    April 25, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

    The European Union (EU) and India agreed on Monday to set up a trade and technology council to step up cooperation between them, the two sides said in a joint statement as the EU chief met government officials in New Delhi.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is on a two-day visit to India's capital, part of Western efforts to encourage New Delhi to reduce ties to Russia, its main weapons supplier, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    India has refrained from explicitly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while calling for an immediate end to violence. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

    The United States is the only other country that has a technical agreement with the EU similar to the one signed Monday with India.

    "Both sides agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement," the EU-India statement said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The Trade and Technology Council will provide the political steer and the necessary structure to operationalise political decisions, coordinate technical work, and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas that are important for the sustainable progress of European and Indian economies."

    Von der Leyen's visit comes days after British Prime Minister Boris met his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and agreed to increase bilateral defence and business cooperation.

    The EU chief is expected to offer to increase sales of European military equipment to India and relaunch talks on a free trade deal when she meets Modi. She has already met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

    "Discussed taking forward the #IndiaEU partnership," Jaishankar said on Twitter. "Also exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #European Union #India #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ursula von der Leyen #World News
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 12:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.